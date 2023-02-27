Home and Away stars enjoy time away in Roscommon

Michael Bolton

Australian soap stars Patrick O’Connor and Sophie Dillman, otherwise known as Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni from Home & Away, made a lunch stop in Co Roscommon during a tour of Ireland.

As reported in the Roscommon Herald, staff at the Fiddlers Elbow in Ballaghaderreen were thrilled to serve the stars when they popped into the popular pub for lunch around 1.30pm on Friday.

The Home & Away stars, who are a couple on the hit show and in real life, were left in peace to enjoy their lunch, according to management at the Fiddlers Elbow.

Mr O'Connor and Ms Dilman have starred on the show since 2017, and have been a couple since 2019.

However, despite their huge success on Home and Away, they are reportedly set to leave the show. Ms Dilman confirmed on her Instagram account the end of the couple on the popular soap, much to the disappointment of fans.