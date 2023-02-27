What the papers say: Monday's front pages

A nearing agreement over the North Ireland Protocol and the death of a teenager in Dublin following an alleged serious assault are covered on Monday's front pages.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner both report on talks to be held between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, after which is it expected a new protocol deal could be announced.

The Examiner's lead, however, reads that almost 45,000 in-patient appointments were cancelled in hospitals across the country in December and January during the "worst overcrowding crisis ever seen in Irish hospitals".

Meanwhile, The Echo covers news that Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns looks set to become the next leader of the Social Democrats.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Daily Mirror both carry images of Marius Mamaliga (19), who died in hospital on Sunday following an alleged serious assault in Swords on Thursday.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail reads: 'Relief for renters as vacant properties targeted', as the Government's eviction ban looks set to end.

In Britain, the papers are also led by the UK and EU inching closer to a conclusion on the protocol.

The Telegraph, The Guardian, i and Metro all report on Ms von der Leyen flying to the UK to meet Mr Sunak to discuss a “range of complex challenges” around the protocol.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'EU chief flies in to seal Brexit deal as revolt brews'





Guardian front page, Monday 27 February 2023: Sunak and Von der Leyen to hold 'final talks' on revised Brexit deal





BREXIT: URSULA VON DER WAY TO BRITAIN



New trade deal close as EU's chief flies in

The Financial Times says Mr Sunak could be poised to announce a deal on Monday, despite some Tory scepticism.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 27 February

The Daily Express carries comments from Mr Sunak, with the prime minister describing his new deal as “best for Britain”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with concerns that a 20 per cent rise in energy costs in April will push 1.7 million homes into crisis.

The Sun reports the family of a murder victim will meet with Britain's justice secretary Dominic Raab over concerns her killer will be released after serving only half his sentence.

On tomorrow's front page: Joanna Simpson's family to meet Dominic Raab amid fears killer may be released after serving half his sentence

And the Daily Star says there has been a dramatic drop in interest in adopting Collie dogs.