Dublin City Council donated €31m to homeless charities in 2022

Sarah Slater

Dublin City Council donated more than €31 million to three homeless charities last year.

The Peter McVerry Trust received the largest pay-out from the council at €17.57 million, followed by Dublin Simon with €8.86 million and Focus Ireland, which received €5.06 million.

Mary Hayes, director of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive, answered a query made by north inner city independent councillor Christy Burke at a recent Council meeting.

Cllr Burke asked the council's chief executive Owen Keegan to outline the amount of funding paid to homeless charities in Dublin for homeless services, and if the CEO would outline what funding they received from private donations (such as concerts), and any other form of payments made.

Ms Hayes responded: "All non-governmental organisations (NGOs)/Charitable organisations publish annual accounts and fundraising details would be included in those accounts.

According to the latest figures, 5,655 adults are homeless in Dublin and in need of accommodation. A total of 3,011 of those homeless in the capital are aged between 25 and 44.

There are 11,542 people in homeless accommodation across Ireland, marking a new record.

It is the fifth consecutive month that homeless figures have reached a record high, despite a temporary eviction ban being in place.

The Department of Housing Report last month showed that 8,048 adults and 3,494 children needed beds last month — 1,616 were families, while 1,371 were young people aged 18 to 24.