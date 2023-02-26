Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 12:18

Holly Cairns to run for Social Democrats leadership

Ms Cairns made the announcement in a tweet published on Sunday afternoon.
Fiachra Gallagher

Holly Cairns will run for the position of leader of the Social Democrats, the Cork South-West TD confirmed.

"I’m excited to announce that I am putting myself forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats," she tweeted.

Ms Cairns is expected to be elected as leader unopposed.

TD Jennifer Whitmore ruled herself out of the race in a video posted to Twitter shortly after Ms Cairns' announcement.

"I'm delighted to hear that Holly is putting herself forward to leadership of the Social Democrats," Ms Whitmore said.

"I'm here to say I'm putting my full support behind her, I think Holly would make an incredible leader for the party, and I'm looking forward to the next chapter."

TD for Dublin Bay North Cian O'Callaghan also ruled out a run for the position.

"Delighted that Holly is going forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats," he wrote on Twitter.

"Holly will be a fantastic leader and has my full 100 per cent support."

Last week, current co-leaders of the party Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced they would step down from their roles.

In the wake of the news, Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon ruled himself out of the leadership race.

In an interview with Today with Claire Byrne, Deputy Gannon said he planned to show "leadership within the party" but did not intend to put his hat in the ring.

 

 

social democratsholly cairns
