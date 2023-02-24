Ukrainian refugees in Ireland near 75,000 on first anniversary of Russian invasion

Muireann Duffy

Almost 75,000 people have come to Ireland to escape the war in Ukraine in the past year since Russia launched its all-out invasion of the country on February 24th, 2022.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show 74,458 Personal Public Service (PPS) numbers have been issued to Ukrainian refugees by the State up to the week ending February 12th.

Of those arrivals, 46 per cent were women and 21 per cent were men, all over the age of 20. The remainder - 33 per cent - were children and young people under the age of 20.

For people over the age of 18, 47 per cent of women were married or cohabiting, rising to 62 per cent among men.

As of February 1st, over 12,000 arrivals have enroled in further education and training courses, of which 10,680 were partaking in English language courses.

Approximately 28,774 people have attended an employment support event since arriving in the State, 70 per cent of whom said their proficiency in English was a challenge for them in obtaining work.