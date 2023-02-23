Convicted murderer already serving life pleads guilty to separate attempted murder just months apart

Paul Neilan

A convicted murderer who was also charged before the Special Criminal Court with a separate attempted gun murder has this morning on Thursday pleaded guilty to the charge just months after being jailed for life.

In November 2021, the State successfully applied to have the trial of Bernard Fogarty heard before the three-judge court for the attempted murder of Mark Ivers in north Dublin in 2019.

Fogarty (35) with an address at Cromcastle Court, Kilmore, Coolock, Dublin 5, had been accused of the attempted murder Mr Ivers at Streamville Road, Donaghmede, Dublin 13, on September 6, 2019.

Mr Ivers suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen.

Fogarty, who had six prison officers in attendance nearby in the court, spoke only to answer "guilty" when the charge of attempted murder was put to him by the registrar at a brief hearing this morning on Thursday.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, adjourned Fogarty's sentence hearing to March 30 to allow time for a victim-impact statement to be prepared.

Previous conviction

In December of last year, judges at the Special Criminal Court convicted both Fogarty and Robert Redmond of the gun-murder of father-of-five Barry Wolverson, who died after spending more than a year in a coma.

They were both given the mandatory life sentence for the murder.

Fogarty and Redmond (35) of Streamville Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, had pleaded not (NOT) guilty to the murder of Mr Wolverson that occurred at Madigan's Yard, Kileek Lane, Swords, Co Dublin, at around midday on January 17, 2020.

The two men had originally been charged with the attempted murder of Mr Wolverson, who died on February 21, 2021, after a 13-month spell in hospital in a comatose state. After Mr Wolverson's death, the State upgraded the charges to murder.

Both men were also found guilty of assault causing harm to Gerard Wildman, who was also shot, at Madigan's Yard on the same date.

Mr Wildman, who was shot in the lower back, refused to make a statement to gardaí in the matter.

Mr Wolverson's only sister read a victim impact statement on behalf of the Wolverson family to the court, in which she said they will grieve her brother's murder forever and that their lives had also "changed forever".

Lindsay Wolverson said that when Mr Wolverson passed away on February 21, 2021, his family's hearts were broken.

Ms Wolverson said that at the time of the deceased's shooting his partner was expecting a child, whom he never saw. He also has four children and three step-children.

She said that all of these children now "have to live without daddy".