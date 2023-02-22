Police officer shot in Co Tyrone

By Rebecca Black, PA

A police officer has been shot in Co Tyrone.

The PSNI officer was attacked at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, according to security sources.

It is understood the officer was not on duty when they were attacked.

A statement from the PSNI confirmed the incident.

"One man, a serving police officer, has been taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex just before 8pm this evening."

The injured officer has been taken to hospital in Derry for treatment.

Police statement regarding the shooting in Omagh this evening. pic.twitter.com/qVLC0OvZQb — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 22, 2023

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 8.02pm following reports of an incident in the Slievard area of Killyclogher.

“NIAS dispatched a Rapid Response Paramedician Emergency Crew and an ambulance officer to the incident,” a spokesperson said.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.”

Terrible news of a police officer being shot in Omagh this evening.

Shot in front of young people at football coaching session.

Despicable, cowardly action.

No place in society for this. — Tom Elliott MLA (@TB_Elliott) February 22, 2023

Ulster Unionist Party MLA Tom Elliott has indicated the officer was shot in front of young people at a football coaching session.

“Despicable, cowardly action. No place in society for this,” he tweeted.