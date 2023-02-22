Taoiseach: Decision will be made on extending eviction ban before St Patrick's Day

Fiachra Gallagher

A decision on a proposed extension to the ban on evictions — in place since last November— will be made before the St Patrick's Day recess, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

The current ban is due to expire at the end of March, but People Before Profit want it extended to prevent further increases in the number of people in homeless accommodation.

But the Government has expressed concerns about the legality of an extension.

Mr Varadkar made the committment to a St Patrick's Day deadline when question in the Dáil by Labour leader Ivana Bacik.

"We do need to see urgent action by Government on housing for all the families in households that are currently facing that cliff edge of an eviction notice," Ms Bacik said.

"I agree with you on the matter of certainty, and the Government is considering this matter," Mr Vardkar told the Dáil.

"We will make a decision and announce it before the St Patrick's Day recess, you have my assurance in that regard," Mr Varadkar told the Dáil.

It comes after People Before Profit introduced a bill calling for a 12-month extension to the ban.

The bill would prevent all ‘no fault’ evictions, allowing only for tenants to be ejected from their tenancies for reasons like anti-social behaviour, damage to the property over and above normal wear and tear, invalidating insurance or breach of lease.

The proposed ban would be for a 12-month period initially but can be extended if requested by the Minister for Housing, giving consideration to the threat to living standards and risk of poverty presented by inflation and the housing emergency.

The winter eviction ban had hoped to stem the rising number of people who are homeless, which has reached new record highs for six consecutive months.

There were 11,632 people recorded as homeless in December – including 3,442 children. - Additional reporting PA