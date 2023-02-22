Two men charged following €2.4m cannabis seizure in Dublin remanded in custody

Tom Tuite

Two men allegedly caught "red-handed" during a seizure of €2.4 million of cannabis in Dublin have been remanded in custody with consent to bail.

Detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (GNDOCB) "staged an interception" as 15 kilos of cannabis was moved from one car to another, a bail hearing was told.

A follow-up search resulted in a seizure of a further 105 kilos of the drug, Dublin District Court heard on Wednesday.

Edward Farrell (48), a father of five, of Castlefield Way, Knocklyon, Dublin 16, was charged with possessing cannabis for sale or supply at his home address and a smaller portion of the seizure worth €300,000 at the house of his co-accused, father of five Kevin Murphy (40), of Mountain Park, Tallaght, Dublin, on Sunday.

Mr Murphy is accused of possession of cannabis for sale or supply at his home.

Judge Paula Murphy heard Farrell made no reply to the charges under caution; his co-accused replied, "I dealt with the Garda" and "I've given my evidence to the prosecuting garda".

Detective Garda Gavin Curran and Detective Garda Val Russell objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the case and flight risk fears.

The court heard that the GNDOCB carried out an operation in relation to the sale and supply of drugs in the Tallaght area.

Edward Farrell was observed exiting a white Ford Transit van in his driveway and removing three black bin liner bags, which he allegedly placed in the rear of a BMW 5 series.

The court heard that gardaí followed him to Mr Murphy's home.

Intervention

Both allegedly removed the three bin liners bags and began putting them in a BMW 3 series parked in the driveway.

The court heard gardaí "staged an intervention" at 3.03pm, and one bag containing five kilos of cannabis was on the driveway.

The other two bags with another 10 kilos of the drug were in the back of the BMW 3 series.

The court heard Mr Farrell's home was then searched, and gardai uncovered 105 kilos of cannabis at that location.

The total value was €2.4 million.

However, Mr Murphy was charged with possessing €300,000 worth, Judge Murphy heard.

Solicitor William Cadogan, for Mr Farrell and Mr Murphy's barrister, Tara McLoughlin, pleaded for bail.

They asked the judge to consider the men's ties to the community and that they had families.

The court heard relatives and partners attended the hearing, and the two men had resided at their addresses for several years.

Judge Murphy set bail in Mr Farrell's bond of €50,000, of which €10,000 must be lodged, and an independent surety with €50,000 must be approved.

She fixed Mr Murphy's bail bond at €10,000, half of which must be lodged. The judge ordered that he needed a €30,000 independent surety.

Judge Murphy said the charges involved a "significant amount" and refused defence requests to reduce the bail money.

They have to surrender their passports, and once bail has been taken up, they must have no contact with each other, sign on daily at a garda station, remain contactable by mobile phone at all times and notify gardai of any address changes.

The pair, both unemployed, were granted legal aid. They did not address the court and have yet to indicate how they will plead.

They were remanded in custody with consent to bail under the terms outlined. Both will face their next hearings at Cloverhill District Court later this month.