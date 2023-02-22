Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 12:09

Detectives investigating fatal shooting arrest man

Liam Christie was shot a number of times in Antrim last October.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Liam Christie in Co Antrim last year have arrested a 58-year-old man.

The man was arrested in the Belfast area on suspicion of murder and possession of firearms with intent to endanger life.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Liam Christie, who was 44 years old, was found dead in a house in the Craighill area of Antrim on Thursday October 20 2022.

“He had been shot a number of times at close range.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information to please come forward.

Damien Heagney murder investigation
Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson has made a new appeal for information over the murder of Liam Christie (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)

“I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate or surrounding areas between 7am on Wednesday 19 October and 12pm the following day.”

“Please call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 310 of 20/10/22.

“Alternatively information can be provided, with 100% anonymity, to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Two men have previously appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Christie, who was shot eight times.



