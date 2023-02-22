What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Press Association

Reaction to the Government's cost-of-living package and speeches from Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are among the topics that feature on Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with cost-of-living supports, and the historic address from the US president.

The Irish Examiner also leads with a story on the cost-of-living measures.

The Irish Independent's lead story is on a report that has found there is no academic advantage to single-sex schools. An interview with Mick Wallace over the recent wine bar controversy also makes the front page.

The Echo leads with criticism of the Government's cost-of-living supports.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on Irish soldiers taking part in an EU training mission in Ukraine.

Wednesday's front page

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on DJ Carey's AIB debt write-down.

Don't miss all this and lots more in Wednesday's Irish Daily Mail.

The Herald leads with a story on the attack on gardaí in Ballyfermot.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on poor Wi-Fi quality at Stormont.

The Irish News leads with a story on divisions in the Conservative Party over the potential deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Good morning. Today's



Tories face split as protocol deal nears



Diesel at cheapest since war began in Ukraine



Read: https://t.co/JyzDL4zLBq



Subscribe: https://t.co/y5tlLNKqEJ



Home Delivery: https://t.co/I1gVh0j2z1 pic.twitter.com/YTwZWcOLaQ — The Irish News (@irish_news) February 22, 2023

The Wednesday UK papers are led by a war of words between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

The Times leads with the Russian president using a state of the nation address to announce the country would abandon its arms control treaty with the US.

Wednesday's TIMES: "Putin signals the return of Cold War nuclear tests"

The Daily Mail and The Independent carry the US president’s response, with Mr Biden saying at an address in Poland: “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.”

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to Ukraine as the anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches.

Wednesday's Daily MIRROR: "It's OK to be scared but we fight"

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is exploring the option of a 5 per cent public sector pay rise, while The Daily Telegraph says ministers believe the figure should be 3.5 per cent.

Wednesday's FINANCIAL Times: "Sunak weighs 5% public sector pay rise after £30bn Treasury windfall"

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Public sector to be offered 3.5pc raise'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/QP45LwkbAJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 21, 2023

It comes as The Guardian leads with the Royal College of Nursing agreeing to pause major strike action while engaging with the UK government in “intensive talks” over pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 22 February 2023: Nurses pause strike action to enter 'intensive' pay talks

The Daily Express and Daily Star say supermarkets have warned a shortage of tomatoes has expanded to include other fresh produce and is likely to last weeks.

Front page: Rationing of fruit and veg to last weeks



Nurse strikes on hold:

According to The Sun, the family of an alleged domestic abuse victim have blamed her death on Lancashire Police.

The i reports Mr Sunak has called the bluff of Tory ministers who threatened to resign over the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Wednesday's front page: Resign if you want to, Sunak tells ministers as he calls Tory rebels' bluff on Brexit deal

And Metro says a misconduct hearing has heard a former Metropolitan Police officer made derogatory comments about Katie Price’s son in a WhatsApp group with other officers which contained sustained discriminatory content.

Tomorrow's Paper Today



RING OF HATRED INSIDE THE MET



Slurs at Katie Price's disabled son among officers' 'sexist, racist' WhatsApp posts

“Philippines pivots back to U.S. as China looms" reads the headline of the main story in the international edition of The New York Times.