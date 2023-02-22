Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 08:30

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Press Association

Reaction to the Government's cost-of-living package and speeches from Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are among the topics that feature on Wednesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with cost-of-living supports, and the historic address from the US president.

The Irish Examiner also leads with a story on the cost-of-living measures.

The Irish Independent's lead story is on a report that has found there is no academic advantage to single-sex schools. An interview with Mick Wallace over the recent wine bar controversy also makes the front page.

The Echo leads with criticism of the Government's cost-of-living supports.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on Irish soldiers taking part in an EU training mission in Ukraine.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on DJ Carey's AIB debt write-down.

The Herald leads with a story on the attack on gardaí in Ballyfermot.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on poor Wi-Fi quality at Stormont.

The Irish News leads with a story on divisions in the Conservative Party over the potential deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Wednesday UK papers are led by a war of words between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

The Times leads with the Russian president using a state of the nation address to announce the country would abandon its arms control treaty with the US.

The Daily Mail and The Independent carry the US president’s response, with Mr Biden saying at an address in Poland: “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.”

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to Ukraine as the anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports UK prime minister Rishi Sunak is exploring the option of a 5 per cent public sector pay rise, while The Daily Telegraph says ministers believe the figure should be 3.5 per cent.

It comes as The Guardian leads with the Royal College of Nursing agreeing to pause major strike action while engaging with the UK government in “intensive talks” over pay, terms and conditions, and productivity enhancing reforms.

The Daily Express and Daily Star say supermarkets have warned a shortage of tomatoes has expanded to include other fresh produce and is likely to last weeks.

According to The Sun, the family of an alleged domestic abuse victim have blamed her death on Lancashire Police.

The i reports Mr Sunak has called the bluff of Tory ministers who threatened to resign over the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

And Metro says a misconduct hearing has heard a former Metropolitan Police officer made derogatory comments about Katie Price’s son in a WhatsApp group with other officers which contained sustained discriminatory content.

“Philippines pivots back to U.S. as China looms" reads the headline of the main story in the international edition of The New York Times.

 



More in this section

Stephen Silver said Garda Colm Horkan would not be dead if he had 'stayed in the car' Stephen Silver said Garda Colm Horkan would not be dead if he had 'stayed in the car'
Gardaí make arrest in connection with death of woman in Rathkeale last year Gardaí make arrest in connection with death of woman in Rathkeale last year
Ambassador calls for Ireland to support Ukraine's bid for EU membership Ambassador calls for Ireland to support Ukraine's bid for EU membership
the sunirish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesthe new york timesbelfast telegraphfinancial timesthe timesthe independentirish daily starirish daily mailthe echofront pagesthe irish newsthe telegraphthe herald
No academic advantage to attending single-sex schools, research suggests

No academic advantage to attending single-sex schools, research suggests

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more