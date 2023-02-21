Pete Wilkins to take over as Connacht Head Coach in three-year deal

Michael Bolton

Connacht and the IRFU have announced the appointment of Pete Wilkins as Head Coach of the province from next season.

Wilkins is set to lead a new coaching team at Connacht which is set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Prior to joining Connacht in 2017, Wilkins gained experience in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere rugby environment.

He had several roles in the Queensland Reds in Australia from 2011 to 2015, before being appointed as a defence coach at Edinburgh.

Having joined Connacht in 2017 as a defence coach for four seasons, Wilkins was promoted to the role of Senior coach. After it was announced that Friend would become Director of Rugby, Wilkins was promoted to Head Coach, and will now have complete charge of Connacht next season.

Speaking on his appointment, Wilkins said: "I am thrilled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Connacht Rugby for the next three seasons, and to lead this talented group of players and backroom staff.

"In my six years here I've come to appreciate I' what a special province this is - not just the people within the organisation but the wider supporter base and volunteers in the clubs and schools who help make rugby in Connacht what it is today.

"In that regard I’m thankful to Connacht Rugby and the IRFU for entrusting me with the task of leading the professional setup during what will be a very exciting time on and off the field."

Connacht are currently eight in the URC, the final play-off spot, as they aim for a return to the Champions Cup.

Forwards coach Dewald Senekal is reportedly set to leave at the end of the season, after agreeing a move to French ProD2 side Oyonnax, while attack coach Mossy Lawler previously announced he would be returning to his native Munster.