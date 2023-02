Kenneth Fox

Two men have been arrested after a seizure of cannabis with a value of €2.4 million in South Dublin yesterday.

Two vehicles were intercepted in Tallaght by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, while a search was also conducted at a house in Knocklyon.

120 kilograms of cannabis herb was found following the searches.

Two men in their 40s were arrested and are being held at Rathfarnham and Tallaght Garda stations.