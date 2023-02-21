Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 07:51

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages focus on a range of stories from the Government considering offering military training for Ukraine soldiers to the cost-of-living package to include an extra €200 for OAPs and carers.
Tuesday's front pages focus on a range of stories from the Government considering offering military training for Ukraine soldiers to the  cost-of-living package to include an extra €200 for OAPs and carers.

The Irish Times report that the Government is set to consider an expansion of Ireland’s participation in a joint European Union military training mission for Ukraine.

The Irish Examiner lead with the Government's cost-of-living package which is said to include a €200 payment for OAPs and carers.

The Echo lead with a piece about concerns over people living in dangerous and derelict properties in Cork city.

 

 

Meanwhile, in the UK the papers are led by the official confirmation of Nicola Bulley’s death.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Express all lead with comments from Ms Bulley’s family after police confirmed the mother-of-two’s body was pulled from a river on Sunday morning.

Elsewhere, the i reports on SNP lead candidate Kate Forbes saying she would have voted against gay marriage in Scotland at the time it was made legal almost a decade ago.

The Guardian says an inquest jury has found “catastrophic failings” allowed Keyham gunman Jake Davison to legally possess the firearm which he used to kill five people in 2021.

The Telegraph carries former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss calling on Rishi Sunak to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

According to Metro, junior doctors have voted to strike for 72 hours in March.

And the Daily Star says Mr Sunak and Salman Rushdie have come to the defence of Roald Dahl after the wording of his books was altered.



