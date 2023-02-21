What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Tuesday's front pages focus on a range of stories from the Government considering offering military training for Ukraine soldiers to the cost-of-living package to include an extra €200 for OAPs and carers.

The Irish Times report that the Government is set to consider an expansion of Ireland’s participation in a joint European Union military training mission for Ukraine.

The Irish Examiner lead with the Government's cost-of-living package which is said to include a €200 payment for OAPs and carers.

The Echo lead with a piece about concerns over people living in dangerous and derelict properties in Cork city.

Yet another litany of serious questions our Government must answer...

Today's front page of The Irish Sun

Morning readers. Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning.

To read the full newspaper on your device, go Premium +➡️https://t.co/1JEC5mNi73

Meanwhile, in the UK the papers are led by the official confirmation of Nicola Bulley’s death.

The Daily Mail, Daily Mirror and Daily Express all lead with comments from Ms Bulley’s family after police confirmed the mother-of-two’s body was pulled from a river on Sunday morning.

Elsewhere, the i reports on SNP lead candidate Kate Forbes saying she would have voted against gay marriage in Scotland at the time it was made legal almost a decade ago.

Tuesday's Scotland edition front page: Backlash after Forbes says she would have voted against equal marriage

The Guardian says an inquest jury has found “catastrophic failings” allowed Keyham gunman Jake Davison to legally possess the firearm which he used to kill five people in 2021.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 21 February 2023: 'Catastrophic failures' led to Plymouth shootings

The Telegraph carries former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss calling on Rishi Sunak to supply Ukraine with fighter jets.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Send jets to Ukraine, Truss and Johnson tell PM'#TomorrowsPapersToday



'Send jets to Ukraine, Truss and Johnson tell PM'

According to Metro, junior doctors have voted to strike for 72 hours in March.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



JUNIOR DOCS TO STRIKE



JUNIOR DOCS TO STRIKE

🔴 Junior doctors have voted overwhelming to join Britain's growing wave of strikes.

And the Daily Star says Mr Sunak and Salman Rushdie have come to the defence of Roald Dahl after the wording of his books was altered.