The 1975 announce headline gigs in Dublin and Cork this summer

James Cox

The 1975 have announced headline shows this summer at Dublin’s St Anne’s Park on June 7th and Cork’s Musgrave Park on June 13th.

Tickets from €49.90 (including booking fee) go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster.

Formed in Manchester in 2002, the band has been crowned ‘Best Group’ at the Brit Awards twice and won the Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act at this year’s 2023 ceremony.

Their fifth album ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ was their fifth consecutive number one album in the UK.

Last month, the band completed the Irish and UK leg of their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, including sold out dates at Dublin’s 3Arena, Belfast’s SSE Arena and two dates at London’s O2 Arena.

The 1975’s five-album career "has encompassed glossy pop, punk, garage rock, electro-funk, country and so much more".