Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 18:55

Live: Irish Bafta success as Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan win gongs

Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon have won Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively at the Baftas on Sunday night.

Keoghan won supporting actor for The Banshees Of Inisherin, giving the film two gongs so far.

The 30-year-old Irish actor said he “should have planned this, really” before thanking his co-stars and Ireland.

He also dedicated the award to children from the area he comes from.

Oscar-winning deaf actor Troy Kotsur presented the supporting actress award after a miscommunication.

The winner was first announced as Carey Mulligan for She Said before Kotsur’s translator made a correction and Condon was given the award for The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Condon said: “Thank you Martin (McDonagh) for this part, and thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman.”

She also thanked the “amazing cast” and her family as well as her horses and dogs.

The Banshees of Inisherin also took home Best Original Screenplay.

Director and writer Martin McDonagh thanked Bafta, his fellow nominees, production company and the stars.

McDonagh also said: “Making a sad film, shouldn’t be so much fun.”

Anti-war film All Quiet On The Western Front has picked up a number of awards already, including best film not in the English language — at the expense of An Cailín Ciúin.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Anya Taylor-Joy presented the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer to Charlotte Wells for Aftersun, which starred Co Kildare actor Paul Mescal.

Tearfully, she thanked the producers, cast and crew and mentioned the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, where the movie was filmed.

Wells also said her film was a “eulogy” to her father and added “he’s not here, but my mum is”.

 

More to follow...



