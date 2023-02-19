Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 14:24

Man (30s) dies following Co Galway collision

Shortly after 6.30, gardaí were alerted to the collision — involving a car and a pedestrian — on the N84 at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road in Galway.
Fiachra Gallagher

A man in his 30s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Galway on Sunday.

Shortly after 6.30, An Garda Síochána were alerted to the collision — involving a car and a pedestrian — on the N84, at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road in Galway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said. He was brought to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway for post-mortem.

The driver of the car was also transferred to hospital for assessment.

The scene of the collision remains closed for examination, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gaillimh Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.



