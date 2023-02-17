Disabled Cork teenager settles action over pressure sore for €200,000

High Court Reporters

A 15-year-old disabled boy who suffered a pressure sore after it was claimed a body cast was allegedly put on too tight in a hospital has settled a High Court action for €200,000.

Isaac Keniry from Dungourney, Co Cork is profoundly disabled and requires 24-hour care due to a rare genetic condition.

It was claimed that after the cast was put on under general anaesthetic at Our Lady’s Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin, the boy was discharged but days later his family noticed blood and pus under the cast.

His counsel Hugh O’Keeffe SC instructed by Cian O’Carroll solicitors told the court it was their case that the cast “was put on too tightly” and he suffered a pressure sore and a significant infection.

He said Isaac as a result of his genetic disability had curvature of the spine and needed the cast.

He said the boy after the pressure sore has been left with super thin skin. The settlement he said was reached after mediation.

Isaac through his father Ned Keniry had sued the Children’s Health Board as a result of the cast procedure at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin.

It was claimed that on September 14th, 2017 Isaac was admitted to the hospital for the application of a body cast under general anaesthetic.

He was claimed he was noted to have reddening of the skin following the procedure but it is claimed he was discharged from hospital.

Eleven days later his father contacted the hospital to report that he had discovered blood and pus under the cast. He was advised to attend the A&E at Cork University Hospital where the cast was removed and a deep open sore which was 1.5inches in diameter was discovered.

The boy spent four days in hospital for treatment for a pressure sore which included intravenous antibiotics.

Claims

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure there was adequate padding in place to protect the boy’s skin and an alleged failure to recognise Isaac was suffering from a pressure sore.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to have the body cast bivalved to relieve immediate pressure on the skin.

It was also claimed Isaac suffered a deep wound infection, severe pain and sepsis and required a prolonged course of intravenous antibiotics.

He also needed ongoing treatment to the wound following his discharge from Cork University Hospital.

All the claims were denied.

Approving the case Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the settlement was fair and reasonable.