Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 14:30

Disabled Cork teenager settles action over pressure sore for €200,000

The boy was discharged but days later his family noticed blood and pus under the cast.
Disabled Cork teenager settles action over pressure sore for €200,000

High Court Reporters

A 15-year-old disabled boy who suffered a pressure sore after it was claimed a body cast was allegedly put on too tight in a hospital  has settled a High Court action for €200,000.

Isaac Keniry from Dungourney, Co Cork is profoundly disabled and requires 24-hour care due to a rare genetic condition.

It was claimed that after the cast was put on under general anaesthetic at Our Lady’s Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin, the boy was discharged but days later his family noticed blood and pus under the cast.

His counsel Hugh O’Keeffe SC instructed by Cian O’Carroll solicitors told the court it was their case that the cast “was put on too tightly” and he suffered a pressure sore and a significant infection.

He said Isaac as a result of his genetic disability had curvature of the spine and needed the cast.

He said the boy after the pressure sore has been left with super thin skin. The settlement he said was reached after mediation.

Isaac through his father Ned Keniry had sued the Children’s Health Board as a result of the cast procedure at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin.

It was claimed that on September 14th, 2017 Isaac was admitted to the hospital for the application of a body cast under general anaesthetic.

He was claimed he was noted to have reddening of the skin following the procedure but it is claimed he was discharged from hospital.

Eleven days later his father contacted the hospital to report that he had discovered blood and pus under the cast. He was advised to attend the A&E at Cork University Hospital where the cast was removed and a deep open sore which was 1.5inches in diameter was discovered.

The boy spent four days in hospital for treatment for a pressure sore which included intravenous antibiotics.

Claims 

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure there was adequate padding in place to protect the boy’s skin and an alleged failure to recognise Isaac was suffering from a pressure sore.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to have the body cast bivalved to relieve immediate pressure on the skin.

It was also claimed Isaac suffered a deep wound infection, severe pain and sepsis and required a prolonged course of intravenous antibiotics.

He also needed ongoing treatment to the wound following his discharge from Cork University Hospital.

All the claims were denied.

Approving the case Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the settlement was fair and reasonable.



More in this section

What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
DUP leader ‘hopeful’ deal can be done on NI protocol but insists work remains DUP leader ‘hopeful’ deal can be done on NI protocol but insists work remains
Patient Safety Bill 'quite narrow' in scope, Dr Gabriel Scally says Patient Safety Bill 'quite narrow' in scope, Dr Gabriel Scally says
high courtdisabilityour lady's hospitalcork teenager
Man (25) who held drugs and money to pay off debt jailed

Man (25) who held drugs and money to pay off debt jailed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more