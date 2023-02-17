Ahern: NI Protocol negotiations won't conclude before GFA anniversary

Vivienne Clarke

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said that he does not think negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol will be “wrapped up” before the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Speaking on Newstalk radio’s Pat Kenny show, Mr Ahern said that discussions were “getting near the end game.”

“I'm delighted Rishi Sunak is in the North today because one of the fears was that the parties felt they hadn't been briefed, they hadn't been given the details and they had several questions.”

Among the concerns to be clarified were monitoring points, where they would be located and the perceived lack of representation in Brussels.

Another issue, he said, was the sea border. Mr Ahern said he believed the concept would be scrapped.

Mr Ahern said he thought red and green lanes would work and would be accepted, but the identity issue remained for Unionists.

When asked if he had rejoined the Fianna Fáil party with a view to running for the presidency in 2025, Mr Ahern said there was no connection between his rejoining the party and the presidency.

“I assure you, there should be no connection between me rejoining one of the party’s 3,000 cumanns — because I was always there and affiliated — and what might happen in the future.

“At this stage, I have no thoughts about the next presidential election.”

When pressed if he was ruling out running for president, Mr Ahern said: “I’m not ruling it out because I don’t think the issue should even be discussed at this stage.”

Talk of the presidency was “for another day”.

“When it does come up, somewhere in the middle of 2025, everybody then who has an interest will have to express it. Whether I have or not then, God knows. It will come up in 2025 and I’m sure there will be loads of candidates from what I hear and whether I even think about, certainly if I think about it, you will hear about and if I don’t.

“I have discussed it with nobody. I haven’t discussed it with my best friends because it’s not on my agenda.”

Mr Ahern said he has been working with his local Fianna Fáil cumann in Drumcondra ever since he resigned from the party in 2008, the only difference now was that he was paying his membership fee.

“All I did was join my local cumann. I didn’t take over as Taoiseach or anything.”