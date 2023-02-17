Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 08:05

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

A missing mother and a scrambling prime minister feature on the British mastheads.
A breakthrough in Brexit negotiations and undercover drugs checks feature on the front pages on Friday.

The Irish Times reports on the growing expectations that the British government and the EU are on the brink of a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Gardaí are carrying out undercover drug checks in pubs and bars across the country, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent finds that MEP Mick Wallace’s newly declared side income as a wine bar advisor was not declared on his Dáil register of interests when he was a TD.

The special 9 per cent VAT rate for hospitality businesses will be scrapped following Government talks yesterday, the Irish Daily Mail says.

Any hike in the hospitality VAT rate will see the cost of popular food items like breakfast rolls to rise by 25 per cent, according to the Irish Daily Mirror.

The Irish Daily Star covers a major drugs raid in Limerick yesterday.

A political consultant who joined the Ulster Unionists has described the party as being on “life support, just waiting for someone to turn off the switch”, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

The British papers focus on the search for Nicola Bulley, Brexit and the country’s lack of sleep.

The Daily Express and Metro cover Ms Bulley’s family demanding an end to the “appalling” rumours about her, while The Sun repeats the call for her to “come home”.

The Daily Mail has been told the UK home secretary has “concern” about how Lancashire Constabulary have investigated the disappearance.

The British prime minister has flown to Belfast to sell his Brexit deal to the Democratic Unionist Party, reports The Times and the Daily Telegraph, with the Financial Times adding that Rishi Sunak will head to Munich tomorrow to settle the “damaging” row with EU leaders.

The Royal College of Nursing will allow A&E, intensive care and cancer nurses to join the picket line for the first time from March 1st to 3rd, according to The Independent.

The i reports MPs and campaigners have called for British Gas owner Centrica to use its record profit to compensate vulnerable families forced on to prepayment energy meters.

“How can this be right?” asks the Daily Mirror, as it covers Centrica’s profits alongside the story of an 82-year-old pensioner who will raid his funeral fund to pay his gas bill after it quadrupled.

And the Daily Star says the cost-of-living crisis is partly to blame for Britons’ lack of sleep, which it calls a “zzzombie apocalypse”.



