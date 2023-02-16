Man (30s) charged after anti-immigration protester struck by car

A man is due in court after a woman was injured during an anti-immigration protest in Dublin's north inner city.

Gardaí said they were investigating an incident of endangerment after a car drove through the demonstration.

Videos of the incident have circulated on social media, appearing to show demonstrators gathered for an anti-immigration protest on Seville Place on Wednesday evening.

A car then comes and drives through the protest.

Gardaí said a woman was injured and taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene. He has since been charged and was due to appear in court on Thursday morning.