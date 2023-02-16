Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 10:15

Man killed in Kerry single-vehicle collision

The collision took place on the N71 at Drominassig on Wednesday evening
Muireann Duffy

Gardaí in Co Kerry are appealing for information after a man in his 30s was killed in a road traffic collision on Wednesday evening.

The single-vehicle crash took place on the N71 (Kenmare to Bantry road) at Drominassig at around 6pm.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A technical examination of the scene is being carried out and the road has been closed to traffic, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly those with video footage (including dash-cam), to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064-667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.



