David Haye calls Una Healy and Sian Osborne 'Queens in my life' in Valentine's post

James Cox

Former world champion boxer David Haye has labelled Una Healy and his girlfriend Sian Osborne the "Queens in my life" in a Valentine's Day tribute.

Haye, 42, wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the beautiful Queens in my life, making my world a better place to live in."

Saturdays singer Healy, 41, joined the couple on holiday in Morocco in January, and since then fans have been speculating that the trio are in a 'throuple'.

Haye shared pictures of himself with Healy model Osborne, 31, and the three of them together along with the Valentine's post.

When asked about his relationship with Healy and Osborne at a recent boxing event, Haye replied: "What I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved."

Haye ompeted between 2002 and 2018. He held multiple world championships in two weight classes.

Accompanying the post in January, Haye wrote: "If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to.

"I decided to start the year in the sun, looking/feeling healthy, tanned and ready to attack the year ahead. I’ve always wanted to visit Marrakesh, ever since I read ‘The Alchemist’ (Paulo Coelho). I wanted my very own Morroco adventure to one day write about, well that box now is well and truly ticked.

Healy was previously married to English rugby star Ben Foden.

The Tipperary native shares two children, Aoife Belle and Tadgh, with Foden.