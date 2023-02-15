Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 08:40

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A High Court action over a baby who died after her heart was accidentally pierced during a chest drain procedure and the Catholic Church's attempts to avoid a new vacant land tax are among the stories that feature on Wednesday's front pages.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Dublin's attempt to delist as many as 32 churches and parish centres from a new tax is the lead story in The Irish Times.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on the parents of a premature baby who died after her heart was accidentally pierced during a chest drain procedure at the Coombe Hospital settling a High Court action over her death.

A new report has found that fee paying schools are 'no better' for pupils chasing high points, the Irish Independent reports.

The Echo leads with a story on a 25-year-old Cork woman with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of her hospital birth settling her action against the HSE for a total of €35.2 million.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Sun lead with a story on an entertainment industry figure who is to stand trial accused of defilement of a child aged under 17 more than a decade ago.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with an EU plan to ban petrol and diesel cars within 12 years.

 

Beijing’s influence, military developments in eastern Europe and a revolutionary gene therapy are splashed across the UK papers.

The Daily Mail says an official watchdog has warned British police forces are “shot through” with Chinese cameras, drones and other surveillance equipment, in a story also covered by The Guardian.

The Herald leads with a story on the death of Laoise Kavanagh Ní Scolai.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on a nurse who commutes to Scotland from Northern Ireland for work.

The Irish News leads with a story on bid to pass a new law on organ donation in Northern Ireland.

“Don’t shoot ET” instructs the Daily Star, which quotes former chief of air staff Sir Michael Graydon as saying more information is needed on what Beijing’s spy balloons were able to report back “before we get our knickers too much in the twist”.

The Financial Times covers Western intelligence showing Russia is preparing to throw its jets and helicopters into the invasion of Ukraine to support its “stuttering” land offensive.

British troops are ready and able to lead the response if Moscow attacks any Nato ally, according to the Daily Express.

Police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley in Lancashire have been handed a mystery “stained” glove found in the field where she was last seen, reports The Sun.

Metro says police are investigating the possibility the murder of transgender 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was a hate crime.

The Times previews a speech from Sir Keir Starmer in which he will show the door to any Labour members who oppose his work on antisemitism, warning them the party is “never going back”.

NHS sources have told The Independent that ongoing industrial action means the health service will miss its flagship target, with thousands of patients waiting more than 18 months for treatments such as brain surgery.

The Treasury and the Department of Work and Pensions are considering plans ahead of the budget to instruct doctors to sign fewer people off work with sick notes and instead help them remain in employment, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mirror says a 19-month-old girl has become the first child in the UK to receive a revolutionary gene therapy for a fatal disorder. But the paper notes her family are still facing heartbreak because her three-year-old sister also suffers from the same condition and is too far advanced in her illness to benefit from the treatment.

And i focuses on research showing patients living in poorer areas are less likely to be prescribed hormone replacement therapy, amid a widespread shortage.

The international edition of The New York Times leads with a story on the surveillance balloons shot down over the US.



Trade union says minimum wage no longer fit for purpose Trade union says minimum wage no longer fit for purpose
Court of Appeal reserves decision on Sandymount cycleway Court of Appeal reserves decision on Sandymount cycleway
Dublin’s air quality found to be generally ‘good’ Dublin’s air quality found to be generally ‘good’
