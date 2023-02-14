Woman dies in Co Down collision

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A woman has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Down.

The incident occurred in the Bishop’s Brae Avenue area of Downpatrick.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly after 2.30pm today of a serious collision in the area.

“Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, the woman passed away at the scene.

“The road remains closed to traffic at this time.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said people in Downpatrick were in shock (Liam McBurney/PA)

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the local community was in shock at the news.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers go out to this woman and her family at they come to terms with this terrible news

“By all accounts this was a tragic accident and the family will be distraught at this time.

“I know the community of Downpatrick is strong and will rally round for the family in their desperate moment of need.”

Meanwhile, police have said that the Bann Road in Ballymoney, Co Antrim, has been closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to seek alternative main routes for their journey.