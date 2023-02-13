Irishman who died in parachute accident an 'outstanding soldier and leader'

David Young, PA

A member of the Defence Forces who died in a parachuting accident in Spain has been described as an outstanding soldier and leader.

Acting Sergeant Major Declan O’Connell (54), from Co Kildare, was killed in the incident on Sunday.

The soldier, who had served with the Defence Forces for 33 years, was off duty and taking part in a civilian parachute instructors’ course in a private capacity.

Acting Sgt Maj O’Connell, who joined the Defence Forces in February 1990, worked at the Cadet School at the Military College in the Defence Forces Training Centre in the Curragh Camp.

He had trained officer cadets in the Cadet School for more than 20 years.

The long-serving soldier was stationed overseas on nine occasions, including Lebanon, Kosovo, Mali and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Sean Clancy led tributes to Acting Sergeant Major Declan O’Connell (PA)

He was also an avid parachutist and jumpmaster, having completed several training courses.

The officer qualified as a military jumpmaster in 2018 and had completed almost 700 jumps.

He was also a member of the Black Knights, the Defence Forces parachute display team.

In his time in the Defence Forces, Acting Sgt Maj O’Connell completed a number of international military courses, including the prestigious Platoon Sergeants Battle Course with the UK Armed Forces and leadership courses in the Nato School in Oberammergau, Germany.

Among his roles he was a physical training instructor, confidence training instructor, driving instructor and a live fire tactical trainer.

The Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy, paid tribute, stating: “Declan was an outstanding soldier and leader who was highly respected by all who had the pleasure to serve with him,” he said.

“He will be sorely missed by his Defence Forces family and my thoughts and condolences go out to his family at this extremely difficult time.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin expressed condolences on behalf of the Government (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Deputy Chief of Staff (Support) of the Defence Forces and President of Defence Forces Parachuting, Major General Adrian O Murchu, added: “Acting Sgt Maj Declan ‘Doc’ O’Connell was an exemplar for all that is good about the Defence Forces.

“Along with his remarkable military career, overseas service and many other achievements, he was a leading member of the Black Knights, the DF Parachute Display Team.

“In that capacity he was always the first to volunteer, either to take part in a display or to support the team as drop zone controller, even if it meant that he didn’t get to jump himself.

“A natural leader and instructor, he was a great mentor to younger jumpers, and while he was a highly qualified instructor in multiple fields, he was always open to new learning himself.

“This was shown by the fact that even though he was a qualified military jumpmaster, he was working towards a complementary sports qualification in his own time.

“He was a champion for all the DF values, especially moral and physical courage, selflessness and integrity.

“Above all, Doc was a great soldier, team-mate and friend to all who knew him, and a born leader who inspired the many cadets that he trained over the years.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin expressed his condolences on behalf of the Government.

“It is so difficult to find the most appropriate words to express the terrible loss experienced by Declan’s family, friends and colleagues in these moments of grief and suffering,” he said.

“Declan was an Acting Sergeant Major at the Defence Forces Training Centre and his loss will be keenly felt by all who knew him.

“The Defence Forces are providing support to Acting Sgt Maj O’Connell’s family and colleagues, and my thoughts are with all those impacted.

“May he rest in peace.”