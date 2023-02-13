Two charged with murder of Mahamud Ilyas are granted bail

Tom Tuite

Two men charged with murdering a 22-year-old man in Dublin a day before his body was found dumped in Co Meath have been granted bail.

A dog-walker discovered Mahamud Ilyas lifeless and wrapped in carpet in a field on December 10th, in Kilbride, near the Meath-Dublin border.

The deceased lived in the west Dublin area with his family, originally from Somalia.

Last month, gardaí arrested two men on detained them at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Viorel Doroscan, 21, of Bay Meadows, Hollystown, Dublin 15, and co-accused Otniel Richardo Clejan, also 21, and from Verdemont, in Blanchardstown, were charged with murder.

They were remanded in custody following a district court hearing on January 6th but subsequently granted bail with conditions in the High Court.

Having taken up bail, they appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Cloverhill District Court, but they have yet to be served with books of evidence.

He ordered them to appear again at Blanchardstown District Court in May for directions from the DPP.

The defendants, originally from Romania, have been granted legal aid and have not yet indicated a plea.

They were the third and fourth males to be arrested as part of the massive investigation into the death of Ilyas. Two other men were released pending a file to the DPP in December.

Before their first hearing in January, Clejan "made no reply" to gardaí when charged, while his co-defendant responded, "No, Miss".