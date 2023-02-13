What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 09:43

A wide range of stories feature across the front pages as the working week begins.
Here's a look at what the papers are covering at the beginning of the new week.

An internal investigation into Irish aid charity Gorta-Self Help Africa found senior staff in the organisation had “lost all confidence” in the management of the organisation, The Irish Times reports. The front page photograph show two swans performing a mating ritual, just in time for St Valentine's Day.

 

The next Dáil will have up to 20 extra TDs, the Irish Examiner reports, bringing the total number to 180.

 

The Irish Independent leads with a special report into garda numbers around the country: almost one in four garda stations around the country had fewer gardaí to tackle crime at the start of this year compared to 12 months earlier, while 42 stations have no permanent garda attached to them.

The Irish Daily Star has a story about Christy Kinhan Snr: it's been reported that he is being "protected" by corrupt politicians in Zimbabwe as he sets up a new base in the African country.

The Government may grant an extra child benefit payment, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

Across the pond, the papers are led by the UK’s response to a series of objects in Western airspace being shot down by the US military.

The Telegraph reports Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced the UK will conduct a security review amid fears similar unknown objects have already flown over Britain.

The Financial Times leads with Taiwanese officials claiming dozens of Chinese military balloon flights have crossed the country in recent years.

Meanwhile, The Independent and Metro report pressure is mounting on BBC chairman Richard Sharp after MPs found he made “significant errors of judgment” by acting as a go-between for a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.

The Guardian carries condemnation from Labour over excessive civil service spending under the Conservatives.

The Times says ministers fear multi-million pound fines for water companies spilling sewage into rivers and seas are “disproportionate”.

The Daily Express reports on the nation’s deepening care crisis, while the Daily Mirror leads with a story on NHS staff suffering from long Covid.

In the Daily Mail, former chief Brexit negotiator and Tory peer Lord Frost has warned of a plot to undermine Brexit after leading Remainers held a secret summit on EU relations.

The Sun carries a thank you from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the paper’s campaign to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

And the Daily Star says the UK is forecast to be hotter than Paris on Valentine’s Day.



