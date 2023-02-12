Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 20:20

Irish soldier dies in parachuting accident in Spain

He was off-duty at the time, the Defence Forces said.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

An Irish soldier has died in a parachuting accident in Spain while off duty.

The Defence Forces confirmed the death in a statement on Sunday, and said his family members are being informed of the news.

“The Defence Forces can confirm that a serving member has died in a parachuting accident in Spain.

“He was off duty at the time,” it said.

It is understood that the Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising with the Defence Force's member's family at this stage.

No further details are available at this time.

The tragic news follows the death of of Irish UN peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney in Lebanon in December, Pte Rooney was shot dead while on duty.



