Drugs worth €75,000 seized in Co Galway

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of drugs worth €75,000 in Co Galway.
Gardaí conducted a number of searches at residences in Ballinasloe and Oranmore on Saturday, and seized quantities of cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, Ketamine and LSD.
The drugs have a combined value of around €75,000. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.
More than €800 in cash was also seized during the operation.
Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested and both are being detained at Galway Garda Station.
Speaking following the operation, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said: "These seizures demonstrate our commitment in tackling organised crime and drug dealers around the county."
Investigations are ongoing.