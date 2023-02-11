Sat, 11 Feb, 2023 - 18:57

Three teenagers die after car enters water in Galway

Three teenagers have died after their car entered the River Corrib in Galway
Three teenagers die after car enters water in Galway

Three teenagers have died after their car entered the River Corrib in Galway.

It happened in the early hours of this morning and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

At around 2.40am this morning, gardaí received reports that a car had entered the water at Menlo Pier.

Three men were taken from the River Corrib and brought to University Hospital Galway.

Two of them were pronounced dead, while the third was described as being in a critical condition.

However, gardaí have now confirmed that the third man has also passed away.

They have been named locally as 16-year-old John Keenan, 17-year-old Wojcieck Panek and 19-year-old Christopher Stokes.

John Keenan was a member of the Olympic Boxing Club in Galway.

The club shared a tribute on their Facebook page today saying: "It’s with deep pain, heartbreak and sorrow that the untimely and tragic death has occurred of one of our boxers John Keenan early hours this morning."

The scene remains preserved this evening for a technical exam by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who might have information as to what happened this morning to come forward.



More in this section

Man accused of murdering garda says mental health declined during the pandemic Man accused of murdering garda says mental health declined during the pandemic
‘No question’ of senior Fianna Fáil role for Bertie Ahern, says junior minister ‘No question’ of senior Fianna Fáil role for Bertie Ahern, says junior minister
Man who collapsed during display jumping from speedboat settles High Court action Man who collapsed during display jumping from speedboat settles High Court action
gardaigalwayaccientriver corribjohn keenanwojcieck panekchristopher stokes
Donnelly to amend bill to introduce open disclosure in the healthcare system

Donnelly to amend bill to introduce open disclosure in the healthcare system

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more