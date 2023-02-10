Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 15:17

Motorcycle rallies at risk in the Republic due to rising insurance

In previous years insurance cost around €200,000 per year.
Motorcycle rallies at risk in the Republic due to rising insurance

Vivienne Clarke

The President of Motorcycling Ireland, Sean Bissett, has warned that rallies in the Republic could be at risk because of rising insurance premiums as major motorcycling events in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for this year.

The situation was “not looking good” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One. “we're still waiting, but it's not looking good because we deal with the same brokers and the same insurers (as Northern Ireland)."

In previous years insurance cost around €200,000 per year.

"This year they have not yet been given the amount, but they fear it could be a lot higher, and it would no longer be viable to host events.

“We wouldn't be able to afford it," he said.

Even if spectators were to make a contribution, and that might not be practical given the nature of the sport, he said, it still would not be enough.

Up to 120 events could be impacted by this decision. That includes road racing, short circuits, motocross trials in general and touring. The major events could bring in the region of 20,000 visitors to an area.

“I've been involved with Motorcycling Ireland for 20 years. We never had any difficulty with paying our (insurance) bills or paying the bills on time. And we paid big money all the time.”

When asked if Brexit had been a factor, Mr Bissett said yes, that in the past they had dealt with Northern Irish brokers but due to the Protocol last year they had to deal with a broker registered in Malta.



More in this section

What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
Maura Higgins and Kerry Katona among Late Late Valentine's special guests Maura Higgins and Kerry Katona among Late Late Valentine's special guests
Woman dies in Cork house fire Woman dies in Cork house fire
northern irelandrepublic of irelandirelandinsurance premiumsmotorcycle ralliesmotocycling ireland
Man who collapsed during display jumping from speedboat settles High Court action

Man who collapsed during display jumping from speedboat settles High Court action

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more