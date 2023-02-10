Enoch Burke disrupts court sitting in standoff with judge

High Court reporters

An unscheduled appearance by Enoch Burke before the High Court on Friday has resulted in a temporary standoff between the schoolteacher and the senior judge dealing with the case.

While Mr Burke's ongoing action with Wilson's Hospital School was not due to be heard, the Mayo man sought to raise an aspect of the case before Mr Justice Brian O'Moore, the High Court judge in charge of the busy chancery list.

Mr Burke said he wished to raise his concerns over the school's application to correct certain statements made in a document it is relying on as part of its ongoing legal action against him.

The matter had been due back before the High Court some weeks ago but had been put back to allow the sides time to make adequate preparations for the hearing of the application.

Mr Burke said the court had accepted the matter was urgent, and that four affidavits have been sworn on behalf of the school in respect of the application.

He said the court had emailed him about the matter some weeks ago, but he had heard nothing since and was very concerned about this, as he did not know when the matter would be back before the court.

In reply, Mr Justice O'Moore said the court was conscious of the matter and had intended to contact Mr Burke and the school regarding further directions in respect of the application to correct the statements.

Noting the lawyers for the school were not present and that the matter was not listed before the court on Friday, the judge said he would email updated directions to both the school and Mr Burke.

Out of courtesy to the parties, the judge said both sides would be emailed "at the same time" which the court expected would be sometime later on Friday.

The judge said he was not going to deal with the matter, nor any submissions Mr Burke wanted to make on this issue, as the court had a busy list.

Unmoving

However, Mr Burke said this was "extraordinary" and continued to voice his concerns. Mr Justice O'Moore then rose from the bench.

Mr Burke, accompanied by his sister Ammi, was then asked to leave the courtroom by court staff and a member of gardaí, but refused to do so.

The Burkes did not accept that they were being disruptive to the court.

The judge did not return to the bench and shortly afterwards the court registrar announced that the callover of cases had been adjourned until 12.30pm.

Mr Burke and the school have been engaged in a court battle after he claims he was wrongfully suspended, before being dismissed from his job in January, and his constitutional rights breached over his objections to referring to a student at the school, who wishes to transition, as 'they' rather than 'he'.

The school suspended and, following a disciplinary process, purportedly dismissed the teacher due to the German and History teacher's alleged misconduct.

Arising out of his refusal to comply with a High Court order granted last September, Mr Burke was jailed for 108 days for contempt.

However, he has continued to attend the school's campus resulting in Mr Justice O'Moore imposing a €700 daily fine on him which amounted to €9,800 on Thursday.

Application

In the most recent application before the court, lawyers for the school's board of management said it wants to correct issues including statements that a meeting last year at Wilson's Hospital concerning the wishes of a student who wishes to transition had been attended by that student's parents, where a request was made that the student be referred to by a different pronoun and name than before.

This is incorrect, the school says, as the meeting had only been attended by one of the student's parents.

In addition, counsel said it had been stated that the meeting had also been attended by the school's then principal, Niamh McShane. This was also inaccurate, the school said.

Two other staff members were present for the duration of that meeting, while the principal, who was aware of the meeting, was only in attendance for a brief period, the school claims.

Mr Burke has been informed of the school's application to correct the inaccuracies before the matter returns before the court.

Mr Burke's appeal against various High Court decisions made against him is due to be heard by the Court of Appeal later this month.

A review by the High Court of the ongoing contempt is due to take place at a later date which has not yet been specified.