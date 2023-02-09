Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 11:57

Paul Mescal says Oscar nod given family ‘welcome respite’ during difficult time

The actor said ‘the universe works in kind of very interesting ways’
Paul Mescal says Oscar nod given family ‘welcome respite’ during difficult time

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Paul Mescal has said his Academy Award nomination for coming-of-age drama Aftersun was a welcome distraction as his mother prepared for chemotherapy.

The Normal People star (27) claimed his first Oscar nod for his portrayal of a young father on holiday with his daughter in Charlotte Wells’ film, which has also garnered three Bafta nominations including for outstanding British film.

In his first interview since the nominations, Mescal told Martha Kearney on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s all a bit overwhelming, especially for my family, I don’t think anybody or even I was expecting this.

 

“I always knew that I was willing to work hard but when the nominations came in and Baftas the week before, there was something kind of, something slightly absurd about it all.

“There’s stuff going on at home that is difficult and this has given my family a very welcome respite, and we’re going to have a great time as a family. They’re all coming out to LA.”

Ms Kearney clarified that Mescal was referring to his mother preparing for chemotherapy on the same day that he received his Academy Award nomination, which had been announced by his sister Nell on Twitter.

Mescal replied: “The universe works in kind of very interesting ways.”

He also spoke about his role in the school musical production of Phantom Of The Opera which steered his career away from playing Gaelic football.

He said: “I went to Maynooth Post-Primary and they have this policy where regardless of whether you want to be in it or not, everybody’s going to be in the school musical and you have to audition.

“I feel like had it not been for that policy, I don’t know if I would have had the confidence to turn around to my friends who I was playing sport with and say, ‘I want to be in the school musical’.

“So that policy afforded a kind of possibility and I think that changed my life forever.”



More in this section

Personal loan drawdowns grew by 19% last year - BPFI Personal loan drawdowns grew by 19% last year - BPFI
Taoiseach to meet Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels Taoiseach to meet Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels
Report on state legal strategy ‘conflates cost containment with public interest’ Report on state legal strategy ‘conflates cost containment with public interest’
normal peoplepaul mescaloscarsmescalaftersun
Live: Taoiseach to meet Volodymyr Zelenskiy; earthquake death toll exceeds 16,000

Live: Taoiseach to meet Volodymyr Zelenskiy; earthquake death toll exceeds 16,000

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more