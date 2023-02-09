Sister of fashion designer killed in Creeslough 'disappointed' by TG4 programme

Sarah Slater

A sister of a young fashion designer who was killed in the Cresslough explosion four months ago has revealed she is “very disappointed” that TG4 decided to go ahead and air a programme about the tragedy, despite pleas from families who lost loved ones and others who were injured.

Lisa Gallagher’s 24-year-old sister Jessica was killed when the Applegreen service station and several apartments were decimated during the explosion in the Donegal village.

A number of families of those killed in the explosion objected to the broadcasting of Iniúchadh TG4 – An Craoslach.

The explosion on October 7th killed 10 people, two of whom were children, and left eight hospitalised.

On Twitter, Lisa Gallagher said: “Very disappointed that TG4 decided to air the programme about Cresslough against family wishes.

“Also disappointed in those who participated in the show if they knew the show was to be aired four months after the incident.”

Ms Gallagher added: “In the future I would be very happy to hear about those who gave assistance. But not now, it is too soon for us all.”

The young woman also responded to a twitter follower who said: “Great programme of those who died.” However, Ms Gallagher said: “If your sister had died in it, I doubt you’d be saying that.”

Mourners at her sister’s her Funeral Mass at St Michael’s Church in Cresslough were told: “Jessica, through her life, left many ripples, many ripples of love, affection, kindness, warmth.”

Oil and gas explosion experts from a range of agencies were brought in to help investigate the cause of the blast at the service station. Gardaí have said the explosion appeared to have been an accident.

Experts from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and the Health and Safety Authority also provided assistance and expert guidance on site, while independent specialists in gas and oil installation failures/explosions were also brought in to assist.