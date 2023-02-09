Thu, 09 Feb, 2023 - 06:35

Heaton-Harris to meet Stormont parties as political impasse continues

Porwersharing in the North has been in flux as the DUP takes protest action against the Northern Ireland Protocol
Rebecca Black, PA

Britain's Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is set to meet the Stormont parties for round-table discussions.

The latest talks come as powersharing in the North has been in flux for a year while the DUP takes protest action against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The party claims that post-Brexit trading arrangements are a border in the Irish Sea, hampering trade between Northern Ireland and Britain, as well as undermining the North's position in the United Kingdom.

Brexit
An anti-Northern Ireland Protocol sign close to Larne Port (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is refusing to re-enter Stormont until their concerns over the protocol are addressed.

Separately, negotiations remain ongoing between the EU and UK over the protocol.

On Wednesday, the UK supreme court unanimously ruled that the protocol is lawful following a challenge brought by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers.

The latest deadline to re-establish an executive passed on January 19th, placing Mr Heaton-Harris under a legal obligation to call a fresh Assembly election.

In January, the parties were due to meet British foreign secretary James Cleverly and Mr Heaton-Harris in Belfast.

Brexit
Sinn Féin Party leader Mary Lou McDonald (left) with Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill (Peter Morrison/PA)

However, Sinn Féin did not take part in the discussion after party president Mary-Lou McDonald was not invited and the SDLP declined to take part in protest over her exclusion.

The parties have since met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.



