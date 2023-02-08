UK's top court rejects challenge to Northern Ireland Protocol

The UK’s Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the lawfulness of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The legal challenge, brought by Brexit activists and leaders and former leaders of Northern Ireland's largest unionist parties, argued the protocol, which effectively left the North in the EU's single market, undermined its place in the UK.

However, the court unanimously dismissed the appeal, which had likewise been rejected by Northern Ireland's High Court and Court of Appeal.

The protocol, designed to protect the European Union's single market without creating a land border on the island of Ireland, has caused disruption to trade between the North and the rest of the UK since it came into force at the start of 2021.

It has also sparked anger in unionist communities, leading to the challenge which was brought by former DUP leader Arlene Foster, TUV leader Jim Allister and former UUP leader David Trimble among others. -Reuters