Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 10:33

Man charged in relation to burglary at Grafton Street shop

James Cox

Gardaí in Pearse Street have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary that occurred at a retail premises on Grafton Street, Dublin 2 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Extensive damage was caused to the front of the property during the course of the incident, gardaí said. A number of items were taken from the premises.

On Monday, gardaí arrested a male (aged in his 40s) in relation to this incident. He was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.



