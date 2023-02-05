Dancing with the Stars: Paul Brogan becomes third celebrity to exit competition

Paul Brogan has become the third celebrity to leave RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars.

The former Dublin footballer and his dance partner Salome Chachua saw their journey in the competition end once the final results were announced. They danced a tango, scoring 16 points from the judges.

Brogan said: "Thank you, especially to Salome. She didn’t have much to work with at the start, so we’ve come a long way.”

Earlier on Sunday's show, comedian and actor Kevin McGahern and his pro partner Laura Nolan opened with an energetic Cha, Cha, Cha bringing a disco-feel to the dancefloor. They scored 20 from the judges.

It was a special week for 2FM presenter Carl Mullan and Emily Barker as superstar Lewis Capaldi popped into their rehearsal studio to see them practising their Viennese Waltz to his latest single Pointless. The couple scored 22 from the judges.

After a break, it was time for footballer Stephanie Roche and her partner Ervinas Merfeldas to take their place centre stage. They danced a powerful Paso Doble to Edge of Seventeen by John Gibbons featuring Lyra. They took 14 from the judges.

Next, it was time for the Byrnes to burn up the dancefloor! It was a salsa for Shane Byrne and his partner Karen Byrne this weekend as they danced their fun routine to Cuban Pete by Jim Carrey. The pair got 21 points from the judging panel.

Brooke Scullion and Robert Rowiński celebrated that the Irish entry has just been chosen for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. While performing in last year’s contest, Brooke bonded with Spanish singer Chanel, so tonight they danced their samba to her smash hit SloMo which went viral after last year’s contest. The couple scored 26 from the judges.

Panti Bliss and Denys Samson were the seventh couple to dance tonight. They danced their fun-filled Charleston to Puttin’ On the Ritz by The Puppin Sisters. They took 27 points from the judges.

Singer and actor Damian McGinty took on the challenge of a Quickstep this week. He and Kylee Vincent chose She’s So Lovely by Scouting for Girls for this dance. They scored 23 from the judges.

The final celebrity performance was by Suzanne Jackson and her pro partner Michael Danilczuk. She performed the first Contemporary Ballroom of the series tonight. This emotional dance was danced to Keeping your Head Up by Birdy, scoring 25 points from the judges.

The eliminated couple will be interviewed on The Marty Morrissey Show on RTÉ radio on Monday morning.