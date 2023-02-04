Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 16:40

Two arrested after discovery of cannabis farm in Co Down

Police described as it as large and sophisticated drug operation.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Two men have been arrested after the discovery of a cannabis farm in Co Down.

Police described it as a large and sophisticated drug operation, which required searches by specialist police teams due to the size and set-up.

“It is clearly a well organised operation which bears the hallmarks of an organised criminal gang,” a police spokesman said.

“The closure of this operation will likely cause massive disruption to the criminals involved.

“We have seized a number of items for further examination, including a large quantity of suspected cannabis.

“The two men, aged 35 and 39, who were arrested yesterday, remain in police custody.”

The spokesman added: “We are committed to tackling the illegal drugs trade and the criminals whose only concern is how they make a profit. Drugs wreak havoc and devastation on families and in our communities, and those who supply drugs don’t care about their victims.

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two men following the discovery of a cannabis farm in Co Down (PSNI/PA)

“I would urge anyone who has any information about drugs or drug-dealing in their community to call us so we can take action. That call could make all the difference.

“Our inquiries are at a very early stage and we are urging anyone with information about the suspected cannabis farm to get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 791 03/02/23.

“A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”



