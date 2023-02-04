Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 11:31

Two men taken to hospital after armed burglary in Tyrone

Two women, who were also in the property at the time, were not injured in the incident
Rebecca Black, PA

Two men have been taken to hospital after four masked armed men attacked them during a burglary in Co Tyrone.

Two women, who were also in the property at the time, were not injured in the incident where one of the masked man was armed with an iron bar, and another with a suspected firearm.

Police are appealing for information about the burglary in the Queens Avenue area of Cookstown on Friday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said, shortly after 10pm, it was reported that four masked men entered a property in the area.

They said one of the men was armed with an iron bar and another man was armed with a suspected firearm.

“Two men aged in their 20s were struck with the bar during the incident,” they said.

“One of the masked men is believed to have threatened the two men and two women in their 20s, who were also in the property at the time of the incident.

“The two men, aged 29-years-old and 26-years-old were both taken to hospital with their injuries.

“The two women who were inside the property at the time of the incident were not injured.”

They added: “Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and would appeal to anyone with any information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2116 03/02/23.”



