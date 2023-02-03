Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 21:51

Daniel O'Donnell left heartbroken after sudden death of sister Kathleen

Mrs Doogan, née O'Donnell passed away at her home in Kincasslagh earlier on Friday.
Daniel O'Donnell left heartbroken after sudden death of sister Kathleen

Daniel O'Donnell has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of his sister Kathleen.

Mrs Doogan, née O'Donnell passed away at her home in Kincasslagh earlier on Friday.

She is survived by her husband John, sons, John Francis and Daniel, daughters Tricia and Fiona.

Mrs Doogan was the sister of Margo, Jamesie, Daniel and John Bosco O'Donnell.

She was a well-known figure and previously ran the Viking House Hotel in Kincasslagh with her husband John after it was purchased by her entertainer brother.

Daniel was particularly close to Kathleen, according to friends of the family. "Daniel is heartbroken. Himself and Kathleen were close in age and got on very well.

"Kathleen wasn't ill at all, and she passed away suddenly at her home," said a source.

Mrs Doogan's remains will repose at her home in Kincasslagh on Saturday from 12pm with Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary's Church Kincasslagh with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

The late Kathleen Doogan (O'Donnell). Photo: Joe Boland



More in this section

Live: Anti-asylum activist appears in court; Crokes appeal replay decision Live: Anti-asylum activist appears in court; Crokes appeal replay decision
Solicitor denies she intended for suicide comment on cruise ship to be taken seriously Solicitor denies she intended for suicide comment on cruise ship to be taken seriously
Video: Appeal for refugee accommodation; Tánaiste holds talks in Belfast Video: Appeal for refugee accommodation; Tánaiste holds talks in Belfast
donegaldeathirelanddaniel o'donellkathleen dooganst mary's church kincasslaghviking house hotel
Tánaiste says UN report into death of Pvt Seán Rooney expected in coming weeks

Tánaiste says UN report into death of Pvt Seán Rooney expected in coming weeks

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more