Longitude 2023 tickets go on sale

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 14:58

Calvin Harris and Travis Scott will headline the two-day event in Marlay Park
Tickets for this year's Longitude festival have gone on sale, with Calvin Harris and Travis Scott set to draw large crowds to the two-day event in July.

Tickets went on sale at midday on Friday, with one-day and two-day tickets available, selling for €99.90 and €199.50 respectively.

 

Saturday's headliner, Scottish DJ Harris, proved popular with festival-goers as Saturday-only tickets were snapped up shortly after going on sale.

US wrapper Scott will be the Sunday headliner, with MK, Lil Uzi Vert, Anne-Marie and Joel Corry among the other acts set to perform across the weekend. Further acts are also yet to be announced.

The event will once again be held at Marlay Park in Dublin on July 1st and 2nd.



