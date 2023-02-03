Omagh bomb inquiry: Irish Government ‘must hold a similar process in parallel’

By Rebecca Black, PA

Ireland must hold a “similar process in parallel” to the Omagh bomb inquiry, the Minister for Foreign Affairs has been urged.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced on Thursday that there would be an independent inquiry into the dissident republican blast which hit the Co Tyrone town on August 15th, 1998.

The bomb killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, and injured hundreds of others.

In 2021, a Belfast High Court judge recommended that the UK government carry out an investigation into alleged security failings in the lead up to the attack, and that a similar probe should be established by the Irish Government.

On Thursday, Minister for Justice Simon Harris said they would await the details of the UK’s inquiry before announcing what action they would take.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin arrives at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast for meetings with Stormont political leaders (Brian Lawless/PA)

Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin met the major Stormont parties in Belfast on Friday.

During his first meeting of the day, with DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the Tánaiste was told his government must “step up to the mark”.

After the meeting, Mr Donaldson said: “If this inquiry is to establish the full picture however, that requires the Republic of Ireland to also hold a similar process in parallel.

“The bomb was placed by republican terrorists in Omagh but it was planned, prepared and transported to Omagh from the Republic of Ireland.

“I trust the Irish Government will step up to the mark on this legacy issue as well as others.”