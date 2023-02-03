What the papers say: Friday's front pages

A review on the Government's legal strategy over nursing home charges, and an urgent appeal for large buildings to accommodate refugees are among the topics that feature on Friday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on nursing home charges along with an appeal from Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman for buildings to accommodate asylum seekers.

A story on anti-refugee protests makes the front page of the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on AIB mortgage rate hikes.

Rod Stewart's upcoming Live At The Marquee gig in Cork makes the front page of The Echo.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a story on a former garda being quizzed over alleged links to Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

Thursday's front page

The Irish Sun and The Herald both lead with the controversy over Katie Taylor's hopes of fighting in Croke Park being quashed due to security costs.

Today's front page of The Irish Sun

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on the Natalie McNally murder investigation.

Friday's front page

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News lead with the Natalie McNally murder investigation, reporting that a suspect faked a live video for an alibi.

Anger over record Shell profits leads the UK's papers at the end of the working week.

The Guardian says there are calls for a tougher windfall tax on energy companies after Shell recorded a profit of £32.2 billion in 2022, while paying just £110 million in windfall tax.

Guardian front page, Friday 3 February 2023: Calls for tougher windfall tax after Shell posts 'obscene' record profits

Meanwhile, the i reports energy firms have been ordered to stop force-fitting pre-pay meters to help prevent the most vulnerable being cut off from electricity and gas.

Friday's front page: Energy firms ordered to stop force-fitting prepay meters in Britain's poorest homes



Friday's front page: Energy firms ordered to stop force-fitting prepay meters in Britain's poorest homes

Both stories are carried by Metro and the Daily Star.

Tomorrow's Paper Today



POWER CRAZY



British Gas debt agents break into homes of the vulnerable

Shell posts record profits as public struggles with bills

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and The Sun lead with a TV appeal from the family of missing mum Nicola Bulley, one week after she disappeared while walking her dog.

On tomorrow's front page: Missing Nicola Bulley's devastated sister reveals the family are 'stuck in a nightmare' since the mum-of-two vanished

The Telegraph carries a warning from the Bank of England (BoE) that the country’s workforce will be permanently smaller after the pandemic and lockdown.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:

'Lockdown damage to workforce is permanent'

Sign up for the Front Page newsletter

The Daily Express says the BoE has forecast Britain’s economic slump will end next year.

Friday's front page: Don't jump for joy just yet... but slump to end next year

And the Daily Mirror reports footballer Mason Greenwood will not face trial over an alleged sex attack after charges against him were dropped.