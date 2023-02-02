Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 12:54

European Parliament president begins two-day visit to Dublin

Roberta Metsola is due to meet the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Preisent Michael D Higgins during her stay
European Parliament president begins two-day visit to Dublin

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has begun a two-day visit to Dublin to mark 50 years of Ireland in the European Union.

The Maltese MEP was greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as she arrived at Government Buildings, and is to address a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas on Thursday afternoon.

She is also due to meet President Michael D Higgins during her stay.

The visit comes amid reports of a possible deal between the EU and UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Businesses have been reporting some problems with how the protocol is operating; as a result, the DUP has boycotted the power-sharing institutions in the North until they are resolved or the rules are removed entirely.

A deal on customs data sharing struck in recent weeks has hinted at a possible breakthrough between the two sides, as efforts intensify to restore Stormont ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is leading a programme of events this year to mark when the State joined the EU’s precursor in 1973.

In December, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addressed a joint sitting of the Oireachtas in Dublin to mark Ireland’s 50 years in the EU.



More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Live: Two men killed in Mayo crash; Omagh bombing public inquiry Live: Two men killed in Mayo crash; Omagh bombing public inquiry
Trial hears from second woman allegedly trafficked to work as prostitute in rural Ireland Trial hears from second woman allegedly trafficked to work as prostitute in rural Ireland
eubrexitpoliticseuropean commissionroberta metsola
Man who stabbed boss in 'psychotic episode' not guilty of attempted murder by insanity

Man who stabbed boss in 'psychotic episode' not guilty of attempted murder by insanity

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more