What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages

Controversy over nursing home charges, patient safety in Emergency Departments (EDs), and Guinness price hikes are among the stories on the front pages of Thursday's national papers.

The Irish Times reports 'Ambulance response times risk patients' lives', citing a report from the National Ambulance Service.

The Irish Examiner reads: 'Twelve patient safety events in EDs' adding that the HSE is investigating the incidents, alongside a piece stating Tánaiste Micheál Martin has signalled his support for the decriminalisation of drugs.

The Echo, meanwhile, reports on 'transformative' funding in Cork for walking and cycling amenities, while the Irish Daily Star reads: 'Jailed ex-cop quizzed over Monk link'.

Both the Star and Irish Daily Mirror carry pleas from publicans after Guinness price increases came into effect on Wednesday.

Finally, the Irish Daily Mail reports nursing home compensation 'is inevitable', adding '2,600 cancers went undetected in Covid's first year'.

In Britain, the papers are led by the cost of strike action and the reported leak of a British government White Paper which could shake up the Premier League.

Metro says the accumulated cost of widespread industrial action since last summer has reached £2 billion.

UK ministers are considering whether to close a legal loophole that prevents headteachers from knowing which staff are taking part in industrial action, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, The Sun claims to have seen a yet-to-be-released White Paper which will enforce tougher regulations on who can own football clubs.

The Times reports British Gas has been sending debt collectors to customers’ homes to fit pay-as-you-go meters.

The Guardian leads with spending watchdog officials examining the decision to provide £220,000 of taxpayers’ money for Boris Johnson’s legal defence in the Partygate inquiry.

The Telegraph reports the RAF has been accused of discriminating against white men in its efforts to meet “aspirational diversity targets”.

The i says Liz Truss’s return to frontline politics “could trigger bitter Tory infighting”.

The Daily Mirror leads with a campaign for action after a four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a family pet in a back garden.

The Daily Express says the parents of a mother-of-two who disappeared while walking her dog fear “somebody has her”.

The Financial Times reports Adani Enterprises has called off its equity fundraising following allegations of fraud and stock manipulation.

And the Daily Star says 70 people living around a historic Suffolk market town identify as Satanists.



No 10: 'Lots of work' still needed to resolve Northern Ireland Protocol row
Ulster Bank 'confident' it can move vulnerable customers by end of March
Minister correct to refuse to extend Canadian's visa, Supreme Court rules
