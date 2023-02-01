PR exec seeks judgment against ex-partner who allegedly defamed her after they broke up

High Court reporters

A Public Relations executive wants the High Court to grant judgment against her former partner due to his alleged failure to defend a defamation action she brought against him.

Olivia Collins, from Knocknacarra in Galway City claims that following her break up with Brian Finnegan, over two years ago he allegedly defamed her in various statements posted on social media platforms and in messages sent to persons including her business clients.

In a sworn statement to the court the businesswoman said the two got into a relationship after they met on an online dating site in 2017.

She said they initially broke up some months later. She alleged that he had claimed to her that he was separated and living separate to his wife in a different residence, when he had continued to live with his wife and children in the family home in Co Cork as a married couple.

Engaged

She said that they later reconnected, after she said he decided to "come clean" and they moved in together in Galway, and they eventually became engaged.

However, difficulties arose in their relationship, and she said they split up in late 2020, and he was asked to move out of the house they shared.

She alleges that following the break-up, which she claims he took very badly, she was allegedly harassed by him, and her professional and personal good name was allegedly maligned by him.

She alleges that in "revenge for ending the relationship" the defendant had allegedly attempted to destroy her good name, and reputation.

Twitter account

She claims that in and around July 2021 Mr Finnegan set up a Twitter account called Galway Truths which he allegedly used to defame her with alleged malicious and untrue posts.

She also claims that the defendant also allegedly deliberately targeted her professional work by setting up a fake Twitter account which purported to be her account.

She also claims that the defendant allegedly hacked into accounts of family members accounts and allegedly interfered with their emails.

He had she also claimed caused significant damage to her and her PR business.

She claimed that arising out of his alleged "vile campaign" on various social media platforms prospective customers had had chosen not to engage her company.

She also claims that the defendant allegedly published private and confidential information relating to her business.

As a result, she brought a High Court defamation proceedings seeking damages, including aggravated and punitive damages for alleged malicious falsehood, harassment and intimidation, against Mr Finnegan.

Injunction

Last year she obtained a High Court injunction, which is to remain in place until her action is determined, restraining the defendant from publishing defamatory statements about her.

She claims that he has not filed an appearance nor a defence to her defamation claim.

In light of this she has brought a motion before the High Court seeking judgement against him.

At the High Court this week Ms Collins, represented by barrister Con Crowley Bl and solicitor Owen Swaine, secured permission from Mr Justice Cian Ferriter to formally serve the now

United Arab Emirates'-based Mr Finnegan with her motion seeking judgement against him.

Mr Finnegan is to be served with the legal documents generated by the application at his place of work, which the court heard is with the Dell Corporation, fifth Floor, Alpha Building, Dubai Internet City, Dubai, and his residence at Jumeirah Living, Marina Gate, Dubai Marina which are both in the UAE.

Under Irish law Ms Collins' legal team is required to make formal application before the court for permission to serve her application for judgement against Mr Finnegan because it is claimed that he currently resides outside of the jurisdiction and the European Union.

The case will be mentioned before the High Court later this year.