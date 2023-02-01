What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A report that has found people in deprived areas are at a higher risk of cancer, anti-refugee protests, and the NCT backlog are among the stories that feature on Wednesday's front pages.

The report from the National Cancer Registry is on the front page of The Irish Times.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on anti-refugee protests.

The NCT backlog has led to 375,000 uncertified vehicles on the road, the Irish Independent reports.

One in 20 Cork homes are vacant despite the housing crisis, The Echo reports.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Sun lead with stories on former Republic of Ireland international Anthony Stokes facing dangerous driving charges.

Wednesday's front page pic.twitter.com/igcNkDzdN5 — Irish Daily Star (@IsFearrAnStar) February 1, 2023

Today's front page of The Irish Sun pic.twitter.com/uSAy1U1Kwx — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) February 1, 2023

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defending the State's legal strategy on nursing home charges.

Government not backing down on nursing home overcharging scandal. pic.twitter.com/mXoMz3NHq7 — The Irish Daily Mail (@irishdailymail) February 1, 2023

An Irish sportsman and a Garda are being questions over gang crime links, The Herald reports.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News lead with stories on a man being re-arrested in the Natalie McNally murder investigation.

Good morning. Today's #FrontPage



Keep Irish out sign at school 'part of campaign'



Man (32) re-arrested in McNally murder probe



Read: https://t.co/JyzDL4zdLS



Subscribe: https://t.co/y5tlLNJSPb



Home Delivery: https://t.co/I1gVh0iuJt pic.twitter.com/0DrRrMfbD2 — The Irish News (@irish_news) February 1, 2023

The UK's papers are led by the biggest day of industrial action in a decade.

The Guardian and The Independent report hundreds of thousands of workers – including teachers – will strike on Wednesday in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

GUARDIAN: Half a million to strike as unions warn talks are ‘going backwards’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Oosh3AdHvN — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2023

The Daily Mail calls the teacher strikes “cynical”, while The Telegraph says teachers who walk out could still be paid.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:

'Teachers in walkout could still be paid'#TomorrowsPapersToday

Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/UW530PfBdJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 1, 2023

Elsewhere, The Times reports Britain and the EU are set for a Northern Ireland deal after breakthroughs on customs and courts disputes.

THE TIMES: Britain and EU set for Northern Ireland deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sK7soeWKyq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2023

Staff who worked with deputy UK prime minister Dominic Raab have claimed he behaved like an abusive partner, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express leads with analysts predicting food prices will rise by 16.7 per cent this year.

The i reports Tory backbenchers have confronted the chancellor over his refusal to cut taxes.

I: Angry Tories confront Hunt over refusal to cut taxes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SuxC5tdguM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2023

The Sun leads with the latest in the search for missing woman Nicola Bulley.

On tomorrow's front page: Missing Nicola Bulley’s young daughters broke down in tears as distraught dad told them ‘Mummy’s lost’https://t.co/dg8cIyWyah pic.twitter.com/RT6G0zLtsT — The Sun (@TheSun) January 31, 2023

Metro carries an interview with Matt Hancock on ITV’s GMB, in which the former health secretary tried to defend his £320,000 earnings from appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Financial Times reports EU states have warned Brussels against giving Ukraine unrealistic expectations of joining the bloc quickly.

FINANCIAL TIMES: Brussels pressed to rein in promises fuelling Ukraine’s fast track EU hopes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AIwnEvej6z — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 31, 2023

And the Daily Star says members of a bird charity have mistakenly been banned on Twitter.