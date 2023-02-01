Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 08:37

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

A report that has found people in deprived areas are at a higher risk of cancer, anti-refugee protests, and the NCT backlog are among the stories that feature on Wednesday's front pages.

The report from the National Cancer Registry is on the front page of The Irish Times.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on anti-refugee protests.

The NCT backlog has led to 375,000 uncertified vehicles on the road, the Irish Independent reports.

One in 20 Cork homes are vacant despite the housing crisis, The Echo reports.

The Irish Daily Star and Irish Sun lead with stories on former Republic of Ireland international Anthony Stokes facing dangerous driving charges.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defending the State's legal strategy on nursing home charges.

An Irish sportsman and a Garda are being questions over gang crime links, The Herald reports.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph and The Irish News lead with stories on a man being re-arrested in the Natalie McNally murder investigation.

The UK's papers are led by the biggest day of industrial action in a decade.

The Guardian and The Independent report hundreds of thousands of workers – including teachers – will strike on Wednesday in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Daily Mail calls the teacher strikes “cynical”, while The Telegraph says teachers who walk out could still be paid.

Elsewhere, The Times reports Britain and the EU are set for a Northern Ireland deal after breakthroughs on customs and courts disputes.

Staff who worked with deputy UK prime minister Dominic Raab have claimed he behaved like an abusive partner, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express leads with analysts predicting food prices will rise by 16.7 per cent this year.

The i reports Tory backbenchers have confronted the chancellor over his refusal to cut taxes.

The Sun leads with the latest in the search for missing woman Nicola Bulley.

Metro carries an interview with Matt Hancock on ITV’s GMB, in which the former health secretary tried to defend his £320,000 earnings from appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Financial Times reports EU states have warned Brussels against giving Ukraine unrealistic expectations of joining the bloc quickly.

And the Daily Star says members of a bird charity have mistakenly been banned on Twitter.



