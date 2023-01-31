Man admits sexually assaulting girl (8) in Cork almost 20 years ago

Olivia Kelleher

A man has appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he has pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl almost two decades ago.

The man in his 50s, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the girl at an address in Cork on a date between November 1st and 7th, 2003. He voluntarily entered custody pending his sentencing hearing later this year.

Prosecuting barrister Lily Buckley said the man had indicated in writing his intention to plead guilty to the charge when the case came before the court. He was charged with sexual assault of the girl contrary to Common Law and Section 2 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act, 1990.

The defendant replied "guilty" when he was asked how he would like to plead in relation to the charge.

Ms Buckley asked that the case be adjourned until the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court to allow for the preparation of expert reports to be used in the sentencing hearing. The adjournment also allows the victim in the case time to compose an impact statement if it is her intention to make such a submission.

Barrister Kate Aherne, for the accused, said her client was in court on consent to bail but that he was now voluntarily surrendering bail.

Judge Helen Boyle adjourned the case for sentencing until April 25th. The accused was remanded in custody until his next court appearance. Reporting restrictions were put in place to avoid identifying the victim in the case.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help